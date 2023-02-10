Indiana man arrested for trafficking legal Michigan marijuana

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Beech Grove, Ind., resident Matthew Scott Bell, 45, will face marijuana trafficking charges after legally buying over 15 pounds of drugs in Michigan.

Bell was stopped speeding Monday afternoon Feb. 6 around 3 p.m. on southbound I-69 just south of the Michigan State line.

According to Indiana State Police, the trooper saw a sealed package on the front seat labeled “RSO Cannabis Gummies.”

When asked about the gummies, the driver responded that he had bought the gummies legally in Michigan. The trooper reminded him that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana.

Five of the seven vehicles outside The dude Abides marijuana shop in Sturgis had Indiana license plates.

Spotting the illegal drug gave the trooper probable cause to search the car. He found over eight pounds of suspected smokeable marijuana and over seven pounds of packaged edible products along with paraphernalia.

While legal to possess in Michigan, Indiana State Police warned those crossing the state line into Indiana face charges if they possess any form of marijuana such as Cannabis/THC edibles, waxes, oils and vape cartridges.

It is also illegal in both states to operate a motor vehicle while impaired with these drugs.

All five vehicles at Bloom, 100 yards from the Indiana state line south of Sturgis, were registered in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Bell will face two felonies of dealing marijuana, with a maximum six years prison. He also faces three misdemeanors.

Bell was released on a $11,500 — 10% bond with a court date to be determined. Beech Grove is a south Indianapolis suburb.

A casual survey of parking lots at licensed cannabis stores in Michigan border counties shows license plates from Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois as well as other states.

