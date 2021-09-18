Indiana man called 911 over and over to say he was ‘tired’

Dispatch got tired of dealing with him.

An Indiana man who continually called 911 to announce that he was “tired” will now be spending two months in county jail, according to court records obtained Friday by The Smoking Gun.

Daniel Schroeder, 61, was taken into custody Tuesday night in connection with the four calls he made that evening “stating he was tired,” according to the police report obtained by the outlet.

Schroeder made the calls the day after pleading guilty to an early misuse of the emergency system, in which he admitted to phoning 911 to state his displeasure with a relative who “was not following his rules,” the outlet reports.

For that offense, he was ordered to spend six months in jail — a sentence that was suspended so long as he “does not call 911 unless it is an emergency,” according to The Smoking Gun.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating that rule and was sentenced to 60 days behind bars on the misdemeanor charge, to run concurrently with the amended sentence in the first case, of 60 days in jail, according to the outlet.

Though he doesn’t seem to know much about the reason for 911, Schroeder is no stranger to the law, even this year.

Schroeder was charged in May with possession, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after allegedly driving drunk through a cemetery — nearly three times the legal limit — only to damage a minimum of four headstones, WEHT reported at the time.