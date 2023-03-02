Indiana man charged in 2020 Anderson fire

Mar. 1—Authorities have arrested an Indiana man and charged him with attempted murder and first-degree arson for a 2020 house fire in Anderson, Alabama. John W, Morrison, 43, of New Ross, Indiana was arrested on Feb. 27.

Alabama State Fire Marshal Office Investigators issued a warrant for his arrest and Alabama State Fire Marshall is listed as the arresting officer.

According to the complaint filed Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with the District Court of Lauderdale County, the state has probable cause to believe that on or about Aug. 27, 2020, Morrison "intentionally set fire to the occupied residence" located on County Road 52 in Anderson.

An investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal determined that the fire started on the porch of the residence and debris from the fire was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Their analysis indicated the presence of "ignitable liquids residues containing gasoline in the debris."

Investigators received a tip in 2022 that Morrison committed the arson by "dousing the front porch of the house with gasoline and setting the fire with the intent to kill the occupants of the residence." Court records state that one of the residents of the home is involved in divorce and custody litigation with a relative of Morrison.

The complaint also states that Morrison was in Lauderdale County at the time of the fire. He had rented a cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park.