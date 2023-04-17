Indiana man charged with drug delivery resulting in 2022 death

An Indiana man is facing charges after an investigation into the death of a Coral man in February 2022.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, state troopers were dispatched to help EMS with a potential drug overdose at a house along Locust Street in Center Township on Feb. 4.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Chad Richard Stineman, was found dead inside the home. His cause of death was determined to be multiple drug toxicity, which included fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine.

Stamp bags found at the scene also contained fentanyl and xylazine, state police said.

During the course of the investigation, James Emanuel Emerson, 52, was identified as the suspect. He was accused of intentionally delivering, selling and distributing the drugs that caused Stineman’s death.

Emerson is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and driminal use of a communication facility.

Emerson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly assauling priest at South Side monastery New charges filed against Butler County mechanic, 3 new victims come forward Duquesne University Police Department strikes after nearly 8 months of negotiations VIDEO: As locals celebrate Orthodox Easter in Allegheny County, thoughts remain with war-torn Ukraine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts