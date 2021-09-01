Indiana man charged with murder in 11-month-old girl's death

An Indiana man involved in the death of an 11-month girl who was found dead in a wooded area after babysitting her for a weekend has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Justin Miller, 37, had already pleaded not guilty to neglect of a dependant resulting in death over the passing of Mercedes Lain in mid-August. The charges were upgraded after her death was ruled a homicide last week, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said the child died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Lain's parents, Kenneth Lan and Tiffany Coburn, 32, left the girl with Miller at a Plymouth motel on Aug. 13 to babysit here for the weekend, prosecutors said. The pair needed "a few days break from their child," authorities said.

Miller allegedly told investigators he had synthetic marijuana several times while he was watching Lain. He claimed that he fell asleep on Aug. 14 and found her dead when he woke up.

He allegedly dumped her body in a wooded area near the Starke-Marshall County line.

She was discovered days later when Miller led investigators to her.

Kenneth Lain, 41, a relative of Miller, and Coburn have each been charged with neglect of a dependent.