Indiana man charged with sending obscene photos to Athens 13-year-old

Dec. 16—ATHENS — A 19-year-old Indiana man is in Limestone County Jail after Athens police allege he sent obscene photos over social media to a 13-year-old girl in Athens.

According to police, the girl told her parents a few months ago that she had seen the images on Snapchat and that the man who sent them had threatened to harm her. Athens police then began an investigation.

Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. following his extradition from Indiana and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

