Indiana man charged in stabbing at Wells motel

Nov. 29—An Indiana man faces charges in the Sunday morning stabbing of a friend traveling with him at the Misty Harbor Resort Motel in Wells, police said Monday.

Dillon Pastors, 23, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault and is being held on $10,000 cash bail at York County Jail, according to Wells police.

Officers were called to the motel about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the victim, 22, in the parking lot with multiple wounds but still alert enough to identify his attacker, police said.

Wells police Sgt. Chad Arrowsmith said the men had traveled together from Indiana to work locally but had gotten into a disagreement inside one of the motel rooms.

Witnesses reported seeing one man holding a knife chase another man out of a motel room. Officers recovered the knife from the scene and apprehended Pastors with the help of a police dog after Pastors fled into a marshy area nearby, police said. They arrested him on Atlantic Avenue about 45 minutes later, Arrowsmith said.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was transported to Maine Medical Center and was listed in stable condition when he arrived. Arrowsmith said his condition is improving and officers expected to speak with him Monday.