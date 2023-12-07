An Indiana man with disability needs a new watch to work at job he likes | Wish List

The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have joined forces for the 37th year to help families in need with the Wish List program. After wishes are granted, remaining funds assist people with similar needs throughout the year. This is the third of eight stories.

AURORA, Ind. – Chris Sechrest’s friendly face is familiar to just about everyone on the street where he lives. Some neighbors call him the “mayor of Hanover Avenue.”

He’s also well-known – and well-liked – by shoppers at the grocery store where he works.

Chris Sechrest, 50, has lived in Aurora, Ind. his whole life and works at a local grocery store.

“He wants to work and be in the community. He sees a lot of people he knows, and he makes friends with people he doesn’t know,” said Sandi Ledesma, a job coach for New Horizons Rehabilitation, the United Way partner that nominated Chris for the Wish List.

Chris, who turned 50 last month, has a developmental disability. Judy Muncy said that has not stopped her son from working much of his life.

He got his first job even before earning a certificate of completion from South Dearborn High School nearly 30 years ago. He has worked at the grocery store for about five years; before that, he was employed by a big box retail store.

“Everywhere I go, somebody knows Chris,” his mother said.

He chats with grocery customers while bagging their items in the checkout aisle. He talks to them outside the store while helping take their purchases to their cars. He greets them while he’s corralling carts.

This day, though, he’s uncharacteristically quiet in the presence of two visitors he doesn’t know, one with a camera and another asking a lot of questions. “He’s acting kind of shy right now,” Ledesma says.

“He’s always been a shy person,” his mother adds, “but once he gets in his element, he’s ready to talk.”

When asked about his job at the grocery store, he says, “I like working there.” Most of his four-hour shift is spent bagging groceries, with two 30-minute periods for cart duty.

To know when it’s time to switch from one task to the other, Chris relies on a WatchMinder. A child psychologist created the programmable smart watch for people with special needs.

Chris Sechrest, 49, of Aurora, Ind., sits on his usual porch swing in the bright evening light on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at his home in Aurora, Ind.

When the watch vibrates, Chris knows it’s time to switch duties.

“As long as he has it, he can work independently with no assistance,” Ledesma said.

Unfortunately, the WatchMinder that Chris has worn for several years isn’t reliable, and its battery doesn’t stay charged as long as it should.

His coworkers try to be helpful, but they may not know when his watch malfunctions. As a result, Chris sometimes works without a break, which frustrates him.

“The watch,” Ledesma said, “is so important.”

Chris Sechrest sits on his porch swing in the bright evening light on Nov. 13 at his home in Aurora, Ind.

Chris has been listening silently, smiling as much with his eyes as with his mouth. When it is time to take his picture, he stands, reaches out to shake a visitor’s hand, leans in close and says:

“I need a new watch, bad. My old one is dying on me.”

A simple request that will make a world of difference.

Chris' wish: A WatchMinder for work and one for home; a pair of shoes for work.

Estimated cost: $200.

How to help

Donations can be made online at www.uwgc.org/wishlist. You can also mail donations to: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Attn: Wish List Pledge Processing, P.O. Box 632840, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2840. Please include “Wish List” in the memo line on checks.

John Johnston is the content writer at United Way and a former Enquirer reporter.

