Indiana man found guilty of two felonies in crash that killed pregnant Holdingford woman

A Stearns County judge has found a 48-year-old Indiana man guilty of two felonies related to the deaths of a Holdingford woman and her unborn child in December 2018.

Casey Meyers and her son Simon were killed when Corey W. Planck ran a stop sign at a four-way stop at Stearns County roads 4 and 133 in LeSauk Township. Myers was on her way to work at CentraCare, where she split time between the pediatric and adult rehabilitation departments.

Planck, of Star City, Ind., was headed to Amery, Wis., after unloading cargo in St. Joseph. He was listening to GPS through an ear piece and was on the phone with his supervisor when he missed the yellow warning sign, directional signs and the red stop sign, according to court documents.

Planck told police he didn't see the stop sign, and a crash reconstruction showed Planck didn't brake until he was in the intersection. Investigators found transponders mounted to Planck's window just right of the centerline, as well as illegal window tint. His logs reported 108 hours of downtime when there should have been 144, according to court documents.

Planck was charged in August 2019. He pleaded not guilty in January 2020 and waived his right to a jury trial. On July 19, Stearns County Judge Nathaniel Welte convicted Planck on a felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and one felony count of criminal vehicular operation relating to the death of an unborn child.

Welte ruled the sole cause of the accident was distracted driving. Planck's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Myers' parents Pattie and Jeff Gunderson of Avon said Wednesday the verdict brings relief. But they're not sure anything will ever bring closure.

"Nothing will ever be the same again," Jeff said.

"Life hasn't gone the way we thought it was going to but you still move on, you still continue," Pattie added. "It moves on. It just feels empty sometimes to not be able to share it with her."

Pattie and Jeff described Casey as having a kind heart and with a mission to try to improve the lives of everyone around her.

"The day of her wake, the amount of people that showed up — I've never seen anything like that in my life," Pattie said. "One story sticks out. A young man came up to me and I didn't recognize him."

The man told Pattie he went to school with Casey.

"He said, 'I just needed to come because when I found out it was Casey, I needed to tell you guys what a wonderful person you raised,' " Pattie said. "A lot of people bullied him and treated him badly in high school, and he said she was the one who was always nice to [him]. It made my heart full."

After Myers' death, her husband Matt and co-workers honored her by running as "Team Casey" in a local race and erecting a memorial bench at CentraCare Plaza. Her former classmates and friends are planning a memorial walk in Avon this September, Pattie said.

"I just like to hear the stories about Casey," Pattie said. "Memories are what it's all about. You got to take those in because that's what keeps the family going."

Planck's attorney, Ken Wilson, said Wednesday he plans to ask the court to depart from sentencing guidelines and ask for probation instead of prison.

"We understand where the judge is coming from. It's a really bad situation that could have been avoided," he said. [Planck] is really sorry for the pain he has caused the family. It wasn't something that was done intentionally."

Wilson said the county has since made changes to the intersection to make it more safe.

"The ultimate tragedy happened," Wilson said. "It destroyed [Casey's family's] lives but it also destroyed his."

