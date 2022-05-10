Indiana man heads to Cambria court on porn charges

May 10—An Indiana man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of using a cellphone to secretly video-record two naked girls in a bathroom of a Patton Borough home, authorities said.

Daniel Paul Belleau, 38, of the 1300 block of Washington Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

State police in Ebensburg charged Belleau with six counts each of possessing child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, intercept communications and design/copy of obscene material.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman reportedly found a cellphone at her Patton home on Feb. 1. When she opened the SanDisk micro SD card, she found several recordings.

Belleau allegedly hid a cellphone in the bathroom and in other locations in the residence.

Troopers seized two cellphones and sent them to the state police Computer Crimes Unit.

When Belleau was interviewed by troopers, he reportedly admitted to recording the two juveniles, the affidavit said.

He is free on bond.