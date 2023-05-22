An Indiana man was killed after a grenade his family found in their grandpa's belongings blew up in his home, police say

Bryan Niedert, 47, died in his home in Northwest Indiana after a grenade exploded, authorities said. Sandra Leidholdt/Getty Images

A man in Indiana died after a grenade detonated in his home, authorities said.

His family was looking through a grandfather's belongings when they found the grenade.

The device exploded after someone pulled the pin, according to an initial police statement.

An Indiana father died and his two children were injured after a grenade detonated in their home on Saturday, police said.

Bryan Niedert, 47, died at his home in the Lakes of the Four Seasons neighborhood in Northwest Indiana, the authorities said, per CBS.

His two children, an 18-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to a nearby hospital with shrapnel injuries, the outlet added.

The family was going through a grandfather's belongings when they found the live grenade, and someone pulled the pin, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Facebook, per CBS.

But the statement was taken offline by Sunday evening.

Police later said they were "looking into whether the device may have self-detonated due to its age or other factors, whether the pin was pulled or whether any other circumstance may have been involved," NBC5 Chicago reported.

The authorities initially said the injured boy was 17 but later corrected his age to 14, per ABC 7 Chicago.

A bomb squad was called to surveil the area, and homicide detectives are still investigating, according to the outlet.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

