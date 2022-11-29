Indiana man accused of hitting officers with American flagpole in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Indiana man and his nephew are facing charges connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after video and photos captured them on the grounds during the riot, according to the FBI.

Dale Huttle, of Crown Point, was arrested earlier this month after being charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses related to the breach, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and more.

The FBI also announced the arrest of Dale Huttle’s nephew, Matthew Huttle, stemming from accusations of his involvement in the riot. Matthew Huttle, of Hebron, Indiana, faces misdemeanor charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and disorderly conduct-related charges.

Court documents state Dale Huttle, 61, was seen in a crowd during the attack on the Lower West Terrace trying to push through a bike rack placed by police as a barrier. In one image, a man authorities identify as Dale Huttle is seen holding an American flagpole and striking two officers on the steps. Thirty minutes after that interaction, the same man was seen on body camera footage grabbing a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's baton and yelling, "Surrender."

Matthew Huttle, officials said, was captured on video inside the Capitol Building minutes before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officials said he is believed to have briefly left the building before re-entering for another 10 minutes, when he is said to have gone into "multiple" offices, the Crypt area and a number of hallways.

Dale Huttle, Crown Point, Indiana, is among those charged with violence against law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He was charged in November 2022.

The criminal complaint detailing the pair's charges said the FBI released a photo alleged to be Dale Huttle months after the riot, asking for the public's help identifying him. Though 13 tips came in, agents said they turned out to be inaccurate. Dale Huttle was later identified as the suspect after investigators searched law enforcement databases and matched his passport photo with the images captured during the Capitol breach, records state.

The criminal complaint further said cell phone records showed Dale Huttle communicated with his nephew that day, which led them to Matthew Huttle.

The uncle and nephew's arrests bring the number of Hoosiers charged in the Jan. 6 riot to 18.

Dale Huttle has been released from custody pending his court case out of Washington, D.C. In addition to charges of assaulting and interfering with law enforcement-related charges, Dale Huttle is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly weapon and act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Matthew Huttle, 40, is slated to make an initial court appearance later this week in Idaho, officials said.

