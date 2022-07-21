Indiana man pleads not guilty to sex charges involving child in Miami County

Jul. 21—An Indiana man indicted on felony charges of gross sexual imposition involving sexual contact with a child younger than 13 and pandering obscenity involving a minor, all in 2015, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Miami County court.

Zachary Dierkes, 46, is being held in the Miami County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Court records show he was brought this month to Miami County from Indiana, where he is serving a two-year term at the New Castle Correctional Facility for possession of child pornography.

Dierkes pleaded not guilty locally to one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The charges involve a case investigated in September 2015 by Piqua police.

The gross sexual imposition case accuses Dierkes of sexual contact with a 5-year-old. The pandering charges allege he created, reproduced or published obscene material with a minor as one of its participants.