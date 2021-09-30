Indiana man sentenced to 30 years for killing teen over Xbox

A now-19-year-old Indiana man was slapped with the maximum sentence Wednesday for killing a teenager trying to sell his used Xbox.

Garry Lee Higgins has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading down from murder to armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in July.

Higgins, then 17, met up with 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera in June 2019, telling the teen that he would pay more for the video game system if he delivered it to him in Gary, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Peluyera hitched a ride from his dad, who waited in the car while Higgins insisted they test the Xbox to make sure it worked.

The pair, as well as Higgins’ friend, tried one house, then a second. That’s when “a silver handgun with a black handle was brandished, was pointed at Johnny Peluyera and one shot was fired,” according to the plea deal.

Peluyera stumbled back to the car and died in his father’s arms.

“To say I live in pain daily would be an understatement,” his mother, Kelly Arroyo said, according to the Tribune.

Peluyera’s sister has also since died after a battle with cancer.

Higgins’ lawyer argued that the then-teenager had been failed by the system after spending his early life in foster care, then in and out of juvenile detention centers and jail since he was 13.

“Garry Higgins never had a chance to be that rational adult,” defense attorney Michael Woods said. “He has been a child acting in a system of disorder and insecurity with bad influences.”

The judge didn’t buy it.

“It was not that the system created the disruption, but that the system was trying to intervene with a young person making poor choices,” Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said.