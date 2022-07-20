Indiana man sentenced in federal court on drug charges

Jul. 20—An Indiana man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown after his conviction on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Ahmed "Med" Doumbia, 28, to 97 months in state prison followed by four years supervised released following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

From July 5, 2018 to May 5, 2020, Doumbia conspired to distribute 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and 28 grams of a substance containing cocaine base called crack, as well as conspiring to commit money laundering.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The prosecution was the result of the FBI's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. The Task Force includes members of of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police Department.