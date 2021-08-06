Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

Ny Magee
·3 min read

The hate group tore off some of Vauhxx Rush Booker’s hair as they beat his head and body, while yelling “White power.”

A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now being charged for defending himself during the attack.

As theGRIO previously reported, the man identified as Vauhxx Rush Booker on Facebook detailed the July 4 encounter he had with a group of drunk white men who claimed he and his friends were on private property last year. The confrontation turned violent when a mob of purported white supremacists attacked Booker and attempted to lynch him as he sought to retreat from the area.

Vauhxx Rush Booker thegrio.com
Vauhxx Rush Booker (Credit: Facebook)

A total of five people reportedly jumped Booker, dragging his body and pinning him against a tree. The hate group tore off some of his hair as they beat his head and body, and one of the males yelled “White power.”

During the attack, one of the men pressed his full body weight on Booker’s neck.

Thankfully, Booker was saved when bystanders showed up to intervene and began filming, which caused the attackers, at first, to get more aggressive.

“‘We’re going to break his arms,’” Booker recounted one of his attackers saying. “Then stated to the members of their party several times to ‘get a noose,’ amongst some other choice slurs.”

The onlookers managed to get the attackers to leave, and some white allies were able to stop the violent racist mob from following Booker and his friend.

Booker reportedly suffered a minor concussion, cuts, bruises, and had patches of his hair pulled out, according to reports.

He later wrote on Facebook: “We were calm and polite, but looking back now, it’s apparent that these individuals began targeting our group the moment they saw myself, a Black man, and were looking to provoke a conflict.”

Vauhxx Booker (GoFundMe)
Vauhxx Booker (GoFundMe)

None of the attackers were immediately arrested after the incident.

“The officers stated they contacted the Prosecutor’s office who relayed there was no immediate need to arrest anyone, and that the officers would simply file a report,” Booker said on Facebook. “I’m gravely concerned that if any other people of color who were to cross their path they could be killed.”

The FBI ultimately opened a hate crime investigation into the attack, and Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II were charged on July 17, 2020, with criminal confinement, battery, and intimidation, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Special prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp also charged Booker with felony battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass last week.

“It is unprecedented,” added attorney Katharine Liell, according to the Washington Post. “I’ve been practicing well over 30 years in this state and … I have never seen a special prosecutor open a new case and file charges a year later.”

Booker believes the charges are in retaliation for his refusal to sign a confidentiality agreement and participate in a pow-wow (mediation) with the racists who tried to kill him.

“There’s nothing more American than charging a Black man in his own attempted lynching,” Booker said Monday, per the Post.

“For the entire year, the special prosecutor has pressured and bullied me at every turn that if I didn’t engage with the restorative justice, if I didn’t let charges be dismissed, that she would charge me,” Booker said, the Post reported. “It wasn’t out of any new evidence or any shocking revelations. It was simply that, once again, a Black person telling a White person no — and they were going to punish me.”

This story contains additional reporting from Christian Spencer.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee school districts that teach race could be fined up to $1M

    Public school teachers in Tennessee face hefty fines if any part of their curriculum teaches about race — specifically critical […] The post Tennessee school districts that teach race could be fined up to $1M appeared first on TheGrio.

  • What happened with Iowa's pandemic pets

    Don't worry — people aren't rushing to return their pandemic pups to Iowa's shelters, despite alarmist headlines earlier this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In fact, the opposite issue is happening. There aren't enough animals for everyone who wants one.State of play: Fewer pet owners have surrendered their animals to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa this year than in 2020 and 2019, according to the state's largest nonprofit shelter.And while this

  • 30+ Examples Of The Mandela Effect That Will Make You Question Everything

    Have you ever clearly remembered an event in detail only to later learn your memory of how things transpired was entirely wrong? Chances are this phenomenon has happened to you at some point in your life, but your first instinct likely wasn’t that you had somehow crossed over into another timestream. The truth is, memories []

  • 'United in gratitude' to honor Capitol Police -Pelosi

    "Today, we are united in gratitude and grief for the courage and sacrifice of our Capitol police and the Metropolitan Police Department, heroes who defended the capitol and our democracy on January sixth," Pelosi said. More than 535 people face charges arising from the riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump sought to block Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

    As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level of protection does shift slightly and the Delta va

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • A Florida woman exposed herself on a flight and had to be removed from the plane by officers, police say

    The police said officers removed a woman from a plane at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota after she exposed herself and kicked an officer.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • 3 in fatal Michigan rock-throwing case get probation

    Three young Michigan men who were teens when they were part of a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75 were put on probation after spending more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court. The court hearing Tuesday ended a saga that began in 2017 when Ken White was struck by a rock thrown from an overpass in Genesee County. “I wish I could take back those regrettable, bad decisions,” Mark Sekelsky said.

  • Mother and stepfather in court over death of boy, 5, found in Bridgend river

    The stepfather of the five-year-old boy pulled from a river in south Wales has appeared in court on Thursday accused of his murder, while the child's mother and a boy, 13, have been charged over his death.

  • Hillsong Megachurch Founder Charged With Hiding Dad’s Child Sex Abuse

    Hillsong/YouTubeThe co-founder of Australia-based Christian megachurch Hillsong has been charged with covering up his late father’s historic child sex abuse.Brian Houston, 67, has denied for years that he held back information relating to his dad’s offenses. He’s faced scrutiny over the case since 2014, when Australia’s royal commission into child sexual abuse heard that pastor Frank Houston—who died in 2004, before the shocking allegations against him were made public—abused multiple boys in th

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • Chris Chan, the online personality charged with incest after leaked audio suggested she had sex with her mother, was transferred to a Virginia jail

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

  • Protests in India mount after 4 men arrested in rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

    The girl belonged to one of Hinduism’s most oppressed castes and was found dead near a Delhi crematorium Sunday night.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most dangerous prisons in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these prisons, and go directly to the 5 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World. Movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Escape Plan, and Escape from Alcatraz do not even come close to […]

  • Multiple Disney employees were arrested in an underage sex sting in Florida, law-enforcement officials say

    They are among 17 people charged in "Operation Child Protector," law-enforcement officials in Florida said.

  • White woman in viral video says she had no choice but to call police on Black bird-watcher

    "I don't know that as a woman alone in a park that I had another option," Amy Cooper said in a recent interview about the encounter with Christian Cooper on May 25, 2020.

  • Man arrested in mistaken identity case locked in Hawaii mental health hospital for two years

    Joshua Spriestersbach was released after being locked up for two years and eight months and forced to take psychiatric drugs Joshua Spriestersbach, who was wrongfully arrested for someone else’s crime and then committed to a state hospital, was released in January 2020. Photograph: AP A homeless man wrongly arrested for a crime committed by someone else and locked up in a mental health hospital for nearly three years was quietly released, recent court documents in Hawaii show. In a court petitio

  • Texas man accused of bilking customers of more than $100K arrested on his way to Cancun

    He had construction businesses in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, authorities say.