Indiana meth trafficker gets 70-month sentence in Georgia prison

Nov. 4—MACON — An Indiana man was sentenced to federal prison after Butts County deputies arrested him transporting bundles of methamphetamine northbound from Florida.

Ryan Tracey Yates, 46, of Indianapolis, Ind., was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self after previously entering a guilty plea for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Those caught moving large quantities of methamphetamine through Georgia are committing a federal crime that will be prosecuted in the Middle District," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The good work by the Butts County deputies and K-9 unit prevented a large quantity of methamphetamine from entering the Indianapolis community, likely saving lives."

"I want to commend my deputies on a job well-done and also thank the U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI and GBI for their assistance in this case," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said. "I hope this sentence sends a strong message to all drug traffickers that our citizens and law enforcement do not want your poison in our community, and the U.S. Attorney's Office will not tolerate it — you will be held accountable."

According to court documents, a Butts County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75 driven by Yates for erratic driving. The deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside the car. The deputy's K-9 gave a positive alert to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered a UPS bag containing three large bundles of methamphetamine, totaling 1,436.81 grams. Yates admitted that he was transporting methamphetamine from Florida to Indianapolis.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office, GBI and FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim prosecuted the case.