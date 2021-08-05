Indiana mother accused of fatally shooting husband, taking ax to his legs

David Aaro
·2 min read

An Indiana woman accused of fatally shooting her husband also allegedly used an ax to partially dismember him – then asked her kids for help in getting rid of the remains, according to reports.

Thessalonica Allen, 34, was arrested for shooting her husband, Randy Allen, on July 27 in the bedroom of their LaPorte, Indiana, apartment, authorities said.

Police said the children heard the shots and went into the bedroom where they found Randy Allen on the floor asking for help, but Thessalonica Allen told them not to call 911 and sent them to their room, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

BLACK MAN ASSAULTED AT INDIANA LAKE FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES

The two teenagers later said they were awakened in the middle of the night by their mother, who asked them to help drag Randy Allen's body out of the room and into her vehicle – but the corpse was too heavy, court documents stated.

After their mom came home the next day with cleaning supplies and an ax, she awoke them again that night, this time requesting help in placing the body into a tote, the paper reported.

"The children stated that mom had plans to take the vehicle and body to South Bend and set it on fire," according to police.

The mother was arrested after police said they received a tip from a Michigan man who is the father of one of the children. The man came to the Indiana apartment after Thessalonica Allen allegedly told him Randy Allen had been beating the child.

The Michigan man said the suspect showed him Randy Allen's remains then asked him to help her place the body in her vehicle, but he declined.

"As they were driving back, she told (the man) that she had to shoot Randy because he was beating on her and the kids," police said.

INDIANAPOLIS 4-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER GUNFIRE ERUPTS OUTSIDE FUNERAL HOME: POLICE

After police arrested Allen in LaPorte, a city about 10 miles south of the Michigan border in northwestern Indiana, she confessed to shooting her husband following a physical altercation.

"He beats me," she told police, the charges allege.

Officers later found her husband’s partially dismembered body inside a tote in their apartment.

"She then admitted she had to cut Randy's legs off because she wasn't able to fit him inside the tote," police said, according to the Times. "She stated she panicked and did not know what to do after she had shot him. She stated she used an ax to cut his legs off."

Thessalonica Allen was hit with multiple charges, including murder, two counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor, abuse of a corpse, alteration of a death scene, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, reports said. She also faces misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CDC announces new 60-day eviction moratorium

    The Biden administration announced a new, limited moratorium banning home evictions in the U.S. for another 60 days, based on areas hit hard by the coronavirus.A temporary ban on evictions expired a few days ago and put millions of people at risk of living on the street.Progressive politicians like Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren fought to keep the moratorium, which yielded a success.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Tuesday's order for areas with high levels of COVID-19, covering about 90 percent of the nation's population.The CDC said it will expand protections to other areas if they see a rise in infections, as the Delta variant sweeps the country, mostly in the South.According to an Aspen Institute study, more than 15 million people in nearly 7 million households are behind on rental payments, and collectively owe more than $20 billion to landlords.CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads."This new order protects renters through October 3rd - but almost certainly faces legal challenges.The National Apartment Association, which manages nearly 10 million rental units - sued the government last week for billions of dollars in unpaid rent.The group called the CDC's new order "an unfunded government mandate that forces housing providers to deliver a costly service without compensation and saddles renters with insurmountable debt."Biden has said the extension would give the federal government time to distribute unused, Congressionally approved funds, over $40 billion, to help pay unpaid rent and ultimately keep people in their homes.He also acknowledged the legal risks of moving ahead, but said he’ll leave it up to the courts.

  • Ignoring WHO call, Germany, France to give COVID-19 vaccine boosters

    PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany and France will go ahead with COVID-19 vaccine boosters from September, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to hold off until more people are vaccinated across the globe. French President Emmanuel Macron said France was working on rolling out third COVID-19 vaccine doses to the elderly and vulnerable from September. "A third dose will likely be necessary, not for everyone straightaway, but in any case for the most vulnerable and the most elderly," Macron said on his Instagram account.

  • Even a priest in Brazil is not spared rage of Bolsonaro supporters

    Far-right congregants fumed at clergyman after he criticised president over Covid in his service Father Lino Allegri says he has never known such aggression after a service. The incident prompted an armed police presence. Photograph: The Guardian The toxic politics bedevilling Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil swept into Father Lino Allegri’s sacristy one Sunday in July, just after the octogenarian priest delivered a homily lamenting the president’s role in the Covid catastrophe that has killed more than

  • Shop the Look of Meghan Markle’s Clean and Cozy Workspace

    Here's how to channel the Duchess of Sussex in your own home Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman gets children to help dispose of husband’s mutilated body, police say

    Wife facing murder charges says husband threatened children, who she got to help dispose of body

  • Wedding experts share 11 things you should skip at your reception

    From place cards and favors to champagne toasts and getaway cars, here's everything wedding pros say couples should avoid at their receptions.

  • Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

    In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic. The relief was short-lived. The case count has ticked up again: It is still below 100 among residents and staff, the company said, but includes many breakthrough cases of vaccinated residents testing positive. Then last week, two vaccinated residents died with COVID at the

  • Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

    A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

  • A woman passed out after drinking. A man dumped her in the cold to die, court docs say.

    The man told investigators he and the victim had been "hanging out and drinking" in his car before he dragged her into the snow where she died.

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Protests in India mount after 4 men are charged with rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

    The girl belonged to one of Hinduism’s most oppressed castes and was found dead near a Delhi crematorium Sunday night.

  • White woman in viral video says she had no choice but to call police on Black bird-watcher

    "I don't know that as a woman alone in a park that I had another option," Amy Cooper said in a recent interview about the encounter with Christian Cooper on May 25, 2020.

  • Multiple Disney employees were arrested in an underage sex sting in Florida, law-enforcement officials say

    They are among 17 people charged in "Operation Child Protector," law-enforcement officials in Florida said.

  • Chris Chan, the online personality charged with incest after leaked audio alleged she raped her mother, was transferred to a Virginia jail

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, Insider confirms.

  • ‘Mummified body’ of missing woman discovered in daughter’s Arkansas home, sheriff says

    The mom’s body was wrapped in newspaper from 2020, officials said.

  • Ohio woman jailed for attacking elderly Asian store owners, bond set at $75,000

    A woman wanted for attacking the elderly Asian owners of a beauty store in Cleveland has been arrested and charged with a felony. The allegation: Ebony Afzal, 25, is accused of beating the couple running Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road on July 23. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and is said to have sprung from a purchasing dispute.

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most dangerous prisons in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these prisons, and go directly to the 5 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World. Movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Escape Plan, and Escape from Alcatraz do not even come close to […]

  • Man arrested in mistaken identity case locked in Hawaii mental health hospital for two years

    Joshua Spriestersbach was released after being locked up for two years and eight months and forced to take psychiatric drugs Joshua Spriestersbach, who was wrongfully arrested for someone else’s crime and then committed to a state hospital, was released in January 2020. Photograph: AP A homeless man wrongly arrested for a crime committed by someone else and locked up in a mental health hospital for nearly three years was quietly released, recent court documents in Hawaii show. In a court petitio