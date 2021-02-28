Indiana official apologizes for blackface Halloween costume

The Guardian

Congressional Democrats call on Letitia James to investigate after second woman, Charlotte Bennett, comes forward with allegations New York governor Andrew Cuomo has denied all the allegations. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Congressional Democrats on Sunday called for the New York attorney general to investigate a second woman’s allegations of sexual harassment against the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, while the leader of the state’s ethics panel demanded his resignation. Calls from several leading Democrats came after Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times on Saturday that he had harassed her last spring, during the height of New York’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic. She said he asked her inappropriate questions about her personal life, which she believed were sexual overtures. Earlier this week another former aide, Lindsey Boylan described numerous past incidents with Cuomo, including an alleged unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office, in an online essay, following initial allegations she made last December. Cuomo has denied all the allegations, and on Sunday his office asked Letitia James, the New York attorney general, and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of New York’s court of appeals, to select an “independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation” to investigate. James said on Twitter: “Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.” Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021 She added: “Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.” The move came just hours after Democrats in Congress called on James to lead the investigation. It was a significant step from Cuomo’s earlier position of asking a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to lead an “outside review”. The examination should be done “in a manner beyond reproach”, Cuomo’s office stated, adding it wanted to avoid “even the perception of a lack of independence or interference of politics”. James then later on Sunday rejected Cuomo’s proposal for the judge and her to appoint a lawyer, saying as the attorney general she must carry out the investigation. To clarify, I do not accept the governor’s proposal. The state’s Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2021 Mazie Hirono, Democratic senator of Hawaii, said claims of such “reprehensible, inexcusable behaviour” by figures such as Cuomo needed exploring. “It seems to me that the New York attorney general would be the independent entity to conduct such an investigation,” she told ABC’s This Week, adding that it took “great courage” for women to come forward. And Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Boylan and Bennett’s “detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read”. Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021 “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Alessandra Biaggi, the Democratic chair of the state senate’s ethics and internal governance committee, called for Cuomo’s resignation, calling the allegations “the epitome of a hostile workplace environment” and accusing the governor of “a clear pattern of abuse and manipulation”. New York City’s mayor and Cuomo’s Democratic political rival, Bill de Blasio, also weighed in, calling for two independent investigations, one over the sexual misconduct allegations, and another into claims the Cuomo administration withheld information about the extent of Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. “New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people,” De Blasio said. The twin scandals are placing Cuomo’s personal conduct under a harsh new spotlight despite his once-vaunted record in battling Covid-19 in New York. He faces an investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors, and his own party wants to take away the emergency powers they granted him during the pandemic. Bennett told the New York Times that she’d informed Cuomo’s chief of staff, Jill DesRosiers, about a particularly disturbing interaction with the governor less than a week after it occurred. She said she was transferred to another job on the opposite side of the state Capitol, in Albany, upstate New York. At the end of June she also gave a statement to a special counsel for Cuomo. The governor’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, acknowledged that the complaint had been made and that Bennett had been transferred to a position in which she had already been interested. Garvey said in a statement that Bennett’s allegations “did not include a claim of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct” and Bennett “was consulted regarding the resolution, and expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the way in which it was handled”. “The determination reached based on the information Ms Bennett provided was that no further action was required, which was consistent with Ms Bennett’s wishes,” Garvey said. Bennett told the newspaper she decided not to push for any further action by the administration. She said she liked her new job and “wanted to move on”.