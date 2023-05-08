An Indiana pizza shop owner says he's facing thousands of dollars in fines for letting a homeless man keep his tent between two dumpsters behind the restaurant

Homeless tents in Portland, Oregon. Sycikimagery/Getty Images

A man in Indiana is facing fines for letting a homeless man sleep behind his pizza shop.

The city said the fines will increase every day and could reach more than $7,000 per day.

Eric Weber said he lets the man stay because if he doesn't it will cause a pattern of displacement.

A pizza restaurant owner in Indiana says city officials are threatening him with thousands of dollars in fines for allowing a homeless man to keep his tent next to the dumpster behind his restaurant.

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria in Evansville, Indiana, says town officials want the man who is living behind his property evicted, according to a local CBS affiliate in Evansville.

Weber recently received a $500 fine from the Evansville Area Planning Commission because it says the tent is a structure that violates a city ordinance for land use. That fine will increase rapidly every day and could eventually swell to more than $7,000 per day, the station reported.

Weber told the outlet he lets the man keep his tent there because he thinks it's the right thing to do.

"If you're looking at the greater good in this situation, the aesthetics of the alley and taking care of a homeless person, which one makes more sense?" Weber asked.

Weber told the outlet that he has tried to help the man for years and thinks forcing him to leave will cause a pattern of displacement that will only make his situation worse.

"Either you kick him down the road until somebody complains — and then he gets kicked down the road again — or you deal with it," Weber said. "If you give him food and water and a basic shelter situation, it seems to me it could be done in an economical fashion that makes sense, and I definitely think the city could do it."

The planning commission did not immediately return Insider's request for comment Monday.

The number of unhoused and homeless people in states across the country has increased in recent years, Insider previously reported. More than 500,000 people experienced homelessness in the United States in 2022, according to the 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report.

The rise in homelessness is largely due to a lack of housing and the rising cost of the little housing that exists. The resulting rise in homelessness in the United States is playing out in myriad ways in cities and states across the country.

Protests over the treatment of the homeless in New York City broke out last week after the killing of Jordan Neely, a Black man killed by a passenger on the subway. Neely was on the city's "Top 50" list for homeless people in need of urgent help when he died.

The homeless problem is particularly stark in cities like San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, where the homeless have built large encampments on public property, sparking debate about whether or not to dismantle the encampments and where to relocate the people who live in them.

Lawmakers in Oregon last month introduced a bill that would allow unhoused people to sue if someone forces them to leave their encampments on public property.

