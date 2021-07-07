Indiana police officer killed at federal building on same day two ATF agents shot in Chicago

An Indiana police officer was shot and killed near a federal building Wednesday, hours after an officer in Chicago along with two federal agents were shot while working undercover.

Authorities in Terre Haute have not said what led to the shooting but were initially looking for a suspect believed to be driving a Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage and was considered to be armed and dangerous, Fox affiliate WXIN-TV reported.

The suspect was later taken into custody and was undergoing surgery, the news outlet reported.

In a tweet, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said an officer was "shot in the line of duty. Our officer passed away."

"Information is minimal at this time," Adamson told reporters. "We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members."

He declined to provide more details about the deadly shooting to Fox News. A request for comment from the Indiana State Police was not immediately returned.

The FBI said the officer was assigned to work with an agency task force but it was not clear in what capacity.

The shooting occurred hours after a Chicago police officer and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) working undercover were shot around 5:50 a.m., authorities in Chicago said.

The three officers were riding in the same unmarked, undercover vehicle attempting to enter the freeway when they were fired upon from the street, Brown said. A person of interest was being interviewed in connection with the shooting, police said.

One ATF agent injured is a male, the other is a female. The police officer is a male. No other identifying information was immediately released. They were listed in stable condition.