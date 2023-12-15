Indiana Police Officer Praised for Quickly Helping Unresponsive Child

Dramatic footage released on December 15 shows a couple rushing into an Indiana police station, saying their son became unresponsive on the way to the hospital and asking law enforcement for help, according to the South Bend Police Department.

Police commended Officer Brian Meador, who they said gave the child chest compressions until medics arrived, at which point he regained consciousness and was responsive. Meador is seen in this security-camera footage rushing toward the couple and taking the child in his arms.

“The family tells us the child is continuing to recover and is appreciative of Officer Meador’s swift medical assistance,” the South Bend Police said on Facebook. Credit: South Bend Police Department via Storyful