Indiana police officer shot and killed at federal building

An Indiana police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday afternoon at a federal building in Terre Haute.

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to the officer's death and is undergoing surgery at a local hospital, according to FOX 59. Officials have yet to release more details regarding the incident, though the Terre Haute Police Department has confirmed the death of the policeman, who has not been publicly identified.

THREE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS INJURED IN CHICAGO SHOOTING

"We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty," Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson wrote in a tweet. "Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows."

The FBI has been called to investigate the matter.

“Information is minimal at this time,” Adamson told reporters. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Earlier in the day, two agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and one Chicago police officer were injured in a shootout. One of the ATF agents suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, while the other was shot in the torso. The policeman suffered a graze wound to the back of the head.

