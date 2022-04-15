Indiana police smash truck window to rescue 2-year-old playing with loaded handgun

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police smashed a window to rescue a 2-year-old who'd locked herself inside a pickup truck and begun playing with a handgun inside the truck, Lafayette police said.

The girl's mother was driving her husband's truck and was parked in the 4300 block of Commerce Drive about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She got into the back seat to feed her infant, then as she got out to get back into the driver's seat, the toddler locked the truck doors.

Then the girl began to explore the inside of the truck and found the loaded handgun.

The mother, Ashlynn WIlcox, 23, Brookston, called police, who arrived a short time later.

Wilcox and officers' distractions got the child to move to the backseat, but when her attention waned, the toddler climbed back into the front seat where she'd left the handgun.

That's when officers smashed the truck window and rescued the girl, police said.

Both Wilcox and her husband have licenses to carry a handgun, so it was not a criminal matter, police said.

