Indiana police warn against helping murder suspect released by accident: 'We will find you'

A murder suspect who was accidentally released due a clerical error remained on the lam Thursday, with Indiana authorities warning anyone from helping the fleeing man, officials said.

The U.S. Marshall Service offered a $10,000 reward for any information that could help authorities capture Kevin Mason, 28, who has been missing since a week ago Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Col. James Martin told reporters.

A woman, Desiree Oliver, was arrested and accused of allegedly assisting Mason.

“We’re going to be very aggressive in pursing you, we will find you, we will criminally charge just as we did Desiree Oliver," Martin said of anyone who might help Mason in flight from authorities.

Mason was allowed to walk free after a clerk accidentally deleted “holds” on his record that should have kept him locked up, officials said.

Kevin Mason (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The mistake wasn’t publicly disclosed for six days.

Authorities insisted the delay in publicly acknowledging the error wasn’t a coverup, but instead a maneuver aimed at gaining a “tactical advantage” against Mason.

“We moved from a covert operation to a more uniform operation,” Martin said Thursday, describing the multi-agency search for Mason. “Our work last night led to multiple targets throughout the city, multiple leads that we’re pursuing within Indianapolis and it led us to leads outside of Indianapolis.”

Mason is wanted for a murder warrant out of Minnesota. He was picked up in Indianapolis on Sept. 11 on three different warrants in different jurisdictions out of Minnesota, officials said.

He's facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting in June 2021 in the parking lot of the Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis that killed Dontevius Ahmad Catchings, Minneapolis police have previously said.

Later that year, police asked for the public's help in finding him with the suspect possibly being in Florida.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com