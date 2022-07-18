Indiana political leaders respond to Greenwood Park Mall shooting

A gunman shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall food court Sunday night before an armed bystander killed him, according to Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison. Two people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl with a minor injury.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, the mall's closing time. The first emergency calls were received at 6:05 p.m.

More:What we know about the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

Ison said the armed person who shot and killed the gunman was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County.

Indiana politicians and leaders issued statements and responses following the shooting.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

In a statement posted to Facebook late Sunday evening, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers praised the mall patron who stopped the shooting. "This person saved lives tonight," Myers said. "On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

Gov. Eric Holcomb

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tweeted Sunday night, "I am monitoring the ongoing investigation in Greenwood, where Indiana State Police are assisting local authorities. Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come."

I am monitoring the ongoing investigation in Greenwood, where Indiana State Police are assisting local authorities. Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) July 18, 2022

Mike Pence

Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence expressed his prayers for those who died and were injured, and called the armed bystander who killed the gunman "the real hero of the day," quoting Greenwood Police Chief Ison.

"God bless that Hoosier Hero," Pence said in the tweet.

Story continues

Our prayers are with the fallen and injured. And all our thanks to “The real hero of the day..the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began”-Greenwood Police Chief Ison. God bless that Hoosier Hero. https://t.co/c0OZVloPOf — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 18, 2022

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Todd Rokita, Indiana attorney general, called the shooting "devastating" in a tweet Sunday night. He then went on to praise the armed bystander who shot and killed the gunman.

"Hoosiers across the state are no doubt upset but also mobilized in care & prayer for their fellow Hoosiers," he said. "The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that ... I and many others are grateful."

This senseless act in Greenwood is devastating. Hoosiers across the state are no doubt upset but also mobilized in care & prayer for their fellow Hoosiers. The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that… — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) July 18, 2022

Sen. Todd Young

Sen. Todd Young tweeted Sunday night, "Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded."

Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) July 18, 2022

Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun said he was praying for for the families of those killed and expressed gratitude towards the citizen who shot and killed the gunman in a tweet Sunday night.

"Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life," he said.

Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) July 18, 2022

Rep. Jim Banks

Rep. Jim Banks, who represents Indiana's 3rd District in Congress, tweeted Sunday night, "I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties and am praying for the families who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy."

I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties and am praying for the families who lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BEIFBwIxsV — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Indiana leaders respond