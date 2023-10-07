Indiana politicians condemn Hamas, express support for Israel after attack

Saturday morning's large-scale surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza has drawn condemnation of Hamas and support for Israel on both sides of the aisle.

About 300 people are dead and thousands wounded, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials, as fighting continued into Saturday evening.

At the White House Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden said the United States “will not ever fail to have their back," referring to Israel.

On X, Indiana politicians have also expressed support for Israel.

Gov. Eric Holcomb mourns 'friend of Indiana'

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb referred to the attack as a "cruel reminder that terrorism seeks war, not peace" and said it is all the more "tear jerking" knowing that "the war Hamas planned and sought, is the war they will get."

He shared photos of a recent visit that Ofir Liebstein, head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, paid to Indiana in August. Liebstein was one of those killed during the early morning attacks, according to media reports. Holcomb called him "optimistic, positive and friend of Indiana."

"Praying for peace, realizing nations must have domestic and foreign policies where our allies must be able to count on our support, they certainly have solidified mine," Holcomb said.

Reports this morning of the brutally directed Hamas land, air, and sea invasion into Israel brings the cruel reminder that terrorism seeks war not peace. The over 2,200 rockets launched into civilian neighborhoods, the long list of civilians killed and injured, the hostages taken — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) October 7, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence calls out GOP competitors

In a statement, former Indiana Gov. and former Vice President Mike Pence called on his competitors in the Republican presidential primary to make clear that America stands with Israel, saying he would do so as president.

He also specifically called out former President Donald Trump, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, issuing a strong rebuke of their tendencies toward isolationism, such as supporting a pull-back from Ukraine. How much involvement the U.S. should have in foreign conflict has been the subject of intense disagreement on the debate stage.

Appeasement and isolationism, Pence said, are a "weakness."

"This is not a territorial dispute in Israel today ― this is an unprovoked act of war by Hamas and their sponsors in Tehran," he said. "Voices of appeasement like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, I believe have run contrary to the tradition in our party where America is the leader of the free world."

U.S. Sen. Todd Young

U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana called the attacks "appalling."

"The United States stands with Israel and supports its right to defend itself and confront this violence," the Republican wrote.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican who is also running for governor of Indiana, said the U.S. "must continue to stand strong with Israel as they respond to these shocking acts of terror from Iran-backed Hamas."

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks

Congressman Jim Banks, the Republican 3rd Congressional District representative who is running for Senate, tweeted a simple statement: "We stand with Israel in their fight to defend themselves against radical Islamic terrorism."

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakim

Congressman Rudy Yakim, a Republican representing Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, called the images coming out of Israel "horrifying."

"America stands with Israel as they defend themselves from these barbaric, Iranian-backed, terrorist attacks.," he said.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz

"Acts of terrorism and violence by Hamas on Israeli civilians is unacceptable," Victoria Spartz, the Republican representing Indiana's 5th Congressional District tweeted. "The United States stands with the State of Israel and its right to defend itself."

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence

Republican congressman Greg Pence, Indiana's 6th Congressional District representative and Mike Pence's older brother called attention to the timing of the attack occurring about a month after the U.S. allowed a transfer of $6 billion of Iran's money back to Iran to facilitate an American-Iranian prisoner swap ― echoing the sentiments of many Republicans who are essentially claiming the Biden administration bolstered Iran, which backs Hamas.

"Today, just 26 days after the Biden admin agreed to send $6 billion dollars to Iran, Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle-East, is under an unprecedented terrorist attack by Iran-backed Hamas," Pence tweeted. "I stand with Israel, condemn these attacks, & I am praying for all those affected."

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon

Saturday morning, Congressman Larry Bucshon, the Republican representative from Indiana's 8th Congressional District tweeted that he stands with Israel. "We must condemn this ruthless terror by Hamas and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself," he wrote.

A few hours later, he, too, blamed Biden.

"Biden releases $6 billion to Iran and soon after Iranian backed Hamas terrorists attack Israel," he wrote on X. "Biden botches the pullout of Afghanistan and Putin invades Ukraine. This administration's weakness is noticed by our enemies. There are worldwide repercussions of a weak U.S. President."

U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin

Congresswoman Erin Houchin, a Republican serving the 9th Congressional District, tweeted her support of Israel and a rebuke of Biden.

"Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists," she wrote. "I condemn this barbaric attack on our friend and ally. I stand with the people of Israel and am praying for those on the ground. The world is less safe under Joe Biden’s weak leadership."

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Israel attack: Indiana politicians condemn Hamas after attack