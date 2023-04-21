Indiana property taxes continue to climb. Here's what you need to know

Last year, Central Indiana homeowners saw a big leap compared to the previous assessment. With 2023 assessments arriving, they're preparing for another bill coming due in May.

Here's what you need to know about property taxes. You can find out more in this guide from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

How are property taxes calculated?

Assessors evaluate your property based on its age, grade, condition and property sales data in the area. Tax rates can increase or decrease based on "a local government's fiscal management, the assessed valuation of a property and/or local tax rates," according to Indiana DLGF.

When are Indiana property taxes due?

Property taxes are due twice a year. This year, the dates are May 10 and Nov. 13. They must be paid within 30 days of the due date to avoid a penalty.

Where do I pay my property taxes?

Property taxes are paid to your county treasurer. Find contact information for your local officials here.

Where does the money from property taxes go?

The money you pay in property taxes helps fund your local government units (counties, cities, townships, libraries, fire districts, solid waste districts, etc.).

What if I don't agree with the assessor's valuation of my property?

If you feel the assessment does not reflect the real market value of your property, you can file an appeal by June 15 of the year you received the notice of assessment.

Why has my property tax bill risen in recent years?

During the pandemic, Central Indiana real estate saw housing prices skyrocket due to high demand and low supply. As those high prices affected assessments, Hoosiers' tax bills went up, causing a strain on households — especially those with already stretched budgets.

Even those who don't own their homes have struggled. Carl Davis, a researcher on taxation and economics, said it's affecting renters whose cost of living is going up.

"What I'm concerned with here is the disconnect between property tax and the ability to pay," Davis told IndyStar in 2022. "If you end up in a situation where property tax bills have grown much more quickly than income, they can end up as a high percentage of income at an affordable level. That creates inequities and can create hardships."

IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang contributed to this report.

