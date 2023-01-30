Indiana reacts to graphic video of Tyre Nichols beating

Memphis police on Friday released a video showing officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols as he called for his mother. Nichols, who is Black, died three days after the beating. Police stopped Nichols on accusations of reckless driving. The Memphis police chief has said there was "no proof" Nichols was driving recklessly before the beating.

Five police officers, all of whom also are Black, were each indicted with charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The officers, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean, were part of the department's SCORPION Unit, which was permanently deactivated.

Across Indiana, law enforcement organizations and others reacted after watching the graphic video. Here's what they had to say on Twitter.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police

ALERT: “We concur with the statement of our National FOP on the Memphis tragedy.



We are sickened and saddened by the lack of humanity involved.



The actions observed neither match professional police training nor represent the high standards of our profession” #Prayers #Justice pic.twitter.com/NrbobQ7U5z — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) January 28, 2023

Marion County Sheriff's Office

Indiana University Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs

Following the release of footage showing the actions of Memphis police officers charged with the death of Tyre Nichols, IU wants our community to know about resources available to them.



See resources: https://t.co/AIuPxTKwB1 pic.twitter.com/hx5heKzedz — Indiana Diversity (@IU_OVPDEMA) January 29, 2023

Bloomington police chief

"I am appalled and disgusted by the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis Police officers,” said BPD police chief Mike Diekhoff. “The egregious actions of those involved in the death of Mr. Nichols undermine the public trust that we work so hard to achieve." — City of Bloomington, IN (@citybloomington) January 28, 2023

Evansville Police Department

The Evansville Police Department stands with these sentiments shared by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. pic.twitter.com/KdYQHwCJiS — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 27, 2023

