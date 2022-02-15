Indiana reports suspected bird flu case at commercial turkey farm

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Indiana reported a "presumptive-positive case" of H5 bird flu at a commercial turkey farm on Tuesday, after a separate outbreak in turkeys last week put the U.S. poultry industry on high alert for the disease.

Samples from the flock of 26,473 birds in Dubois County are being verified at a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab in Iowa, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said.

Officials identified a highly lethal H5 strain of the flu in turkeys in Dubois County last week and in a commercial chicken flock in Kentucky on Monday.

