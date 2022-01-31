A Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) insider increased their holdings by 24% last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at Indiana Resources Limited's (ASX:IDA ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Indiana Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Peter Koller for AU$472k worth of shares, at about AU$0.062 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.06. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Peter Koller was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Peter Koller was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Peter Koller purchased 12.42m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.068. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Indiana Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Indiana Resources,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that insider Peter Koller paid AU$472k for shares in the company. On the other hand, insider Peter Koller netted AU$110k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Indiana Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Indiana Resources insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about AU$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Indiana Resources Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Indiana Resources. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Indiana Resources (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

