Indiana Secretary of State delivers $16,600 grant to clerk's office

Jan. 25—Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales visited Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman's office Thursday afternoon to present him additional funding intended to improve how the county will handle Election Day.

Newman's office received a check for $16,639.60. It was part of a $2 million federal grant funds the state of Indiana received for election improvements.

Morales' appearance had the appearance of a campaign stop — he shook hands with everyone in the clerk's office and asked what functions they performed. He even had an oversized check of the sort used for presenting award winners or nonprofits.

"You are the backbone of our elections," Morales told the clerk's office employees. "Without you, they would not run smoothly."

Morales emphasized the open communications he had with all the counties, at one point even asking Newman if he had received the Christmas card he had sent. (He had.) Newman told Morales, "I appreciate the open dialogue."

All 92 counties across the state were eligible for the grants, Morales said, and clerk's offices in 64 of the 92 counties applied for it.

"Other counties, they said, 'That's great, but we need your support in other areas,'" Morales said. "For example, some counties asked me to visit their counties and vouch for them in front of the county commissioners. Other counties asked for letters of support. The tools and resources came in many ways, shapes and forms, not just financially."

Counties wrote proposals seeking different amounts for various needs.

Morales said, "We asked them, 'What does your county need? You know your needs better.'" Vigo County requested iPads and printers, he said, adding, "Other counties needed signage or equipment or poll worker pay or outreach advertising."

Newman said, "All of our election equipment, we've updated now. It's amazing what we've done."

He added, "We're expecting the largest voter turnout we've ever had, so all these little things make a big difference."

The intent behind the checks, Morales said, was "to increase voter confidence and voter turnout. I want all eligible Hoosiers to be part of the election process."

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.