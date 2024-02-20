Indiana Senate passes 'AI revenge porn bill'
If signed into law, the bill would make it a crime to create and share AI-generated revenge porn. In other words, the bill would expand Indiana’s revenge porn law to include AI-generated images.
If signed into law, the bill would make it a crime to create and share AI-generated revenge porn. In other words, the bill would expand Indiana’s revenge porn law to include AI-generated images.
Meta is expanding the labelling of AI-generated imagery on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, to cover some synthetic imagery that's been created using rivals' generative AI tools -- at least where rivals are using what it couches as "industry standard indicators" that the content is AI-generated and which Meta is able to detect. The development means the social media giant expects to be labelling more AI-generated imagery circulating on its platforms going forward. Meta says it already detects and labels "photorealistic images" that have been created with its own "Imagine with Meta" generative AI tool, which launched last December.
The proposed rules will criminalize the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, including deepfakes made by AI tools, which could help deter revenge porn.
The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a measure to make AI robocalls illegal.
A lack of legal protections and weak technical tools mean solutions to the exploding problem of fake explicit content are limited.
Yelp just announced a fairly substantial app upgrade that’s packed with AI features. These include LLM-powered business summaries, in addition to a completely revamped visual experience across the home feed and search.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Rashida Richardson is senior counsel at Mastercard, where her purview lies with legal issues relating to privacy and data protection in addition to AI. Formerly the director of policy research at the AI Now Institute, the research institute studying the social implications of AI, and a senior policy advisor for data and democracy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Richardson has been an assistant professor of law and political science at Northeastern University since 2021.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
It's time for the Concacaf W Gold Cup: kicking off tonight with the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match.
Enjoy up to 42% off tech, home goods, and more at Amazon. Check out these Presidents’ Day extended deals.
It doubles as a colander and collapses to save space — 51,000 Amazon reviewers also say it's a 5-star buy.
Get steep discounts on iconic brands including Laneige, Clinique and Bobbi Brown.
The reason why it makes to sense to create a startup focused exclusively on biology is that access to training data isn’t as simple in this field. While OpenAI is slowly moving away from web crawling in favor of licensing deals with content publishers, Bioptimus is facing different data challenges as it will have to deal with sensitive clinical data that isn’t publicly available at all.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
Investors are looking to Walmart earnings to provide insight into consumer resilience, while Nvidia's results loom large.