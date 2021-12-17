Indiana Senate Republicans announce bills restricting bail and who can pay bonds

A handful of Indiana Senate Republicans will propose a package of crime-related bills this legislative session that would reshape how bail is administered for those accused of violent crimes, increase oversight of pretrial monitoring and zero- in on high-crime areas in Indianapolis.

State senators representing parts of Indianapolis, Lawrence and Greenfield say the measures are aimed at "reducing crime in Marion County and the state as a whole." They announced the series of five bills Thursday afternoon at the Indiana Statehouse.

The bills, which would impact towns and cities across Indiana, put an emphasis on attempting to curb recent violence in the Indianapolis area — specifically the record number of homicides the city has recorded the past two years.

Among the proposals is Senate Bill 6, authored by State Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, which would effectively eliminate the use of surety bonds for people accused of violent crimes. The bill, a draft indicates, would require an alleged offender to pay in full the minimum cash bail amount for "an offender's most serious offense."

The measure would prevent the court from lowering bail past the amount laid out in a county's bail schedule and require judges to review probable cause affidavits filed with charges before setting bond. For someone with a previous conviction accused of another violent crime, that bail amount would double.

“Quite frankly," Young told reporters Thursday, "I have a hardened heart towards those who perpetrate those crimes, and I have a loving and compassionate heart for those parents who are losing loved ones, especially their children.”

In addition to setting a minimum cash bond, Senate Bill 6 holds that only a "close relative" would be able to post bond for those arrested in connection to violent crimes.

Similarly, Senate Bill 8, authored by State Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, aims to restrict how charitable bail funds help low-income people who are in custody and awaiting trial.

Notably, Freeman's bill prevents the nonprofit organizations from bailing out people accused of felonies — limiting them to depositing bonds of up to $2,000 "for an indigent person charged with a misdemeanor."

The bail organizations, a draft of the bill indicates, would need to register with the Department of Insurance. It would also prohibit entities that receive state funding from posting bond.

If someone whose bail was paid by a charitable fund is convicted, Freeman said, the court can use the bond to pay for fees from the case.

"Somebody’s going to pay for the criminal justice system," Freeman said. "It’s either going to be the defendants who are committing it or the taxpayer citizen who is the victim of it. And every day of the week and twice on Sunday I think it should be the defendant.”

Response to bail bills

The measures targeting bail for violent offenders come two weeks after Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, called on state legislators to make changes to laws he said allow violent offenders to return to the street.

Snyder on Thursday praised the legislators' proposals and took aim at Indianapolis officials for not taking steps to "start talking about what they can do on their end" to address rising violence.

“Those numbers are not sustainable," Snyder said of the city's crime statistics, which included a record 261 homicides as of early Thursday afternoon. "And those are our fellow neighbors (who) are being critically injured and dying.”

Still, some say the proposals restricting bail for accused violent offenders do more harm than good.

Jasmine Heiss, a researcher and policy advocate for the Vera Institute of Justice, which advocates for alternatives to jailing, said Young's bill "doubles down on that system" keep people without money in jail.

Mandating a minimum cash bond, Heiss added, restricts judges from having "a full and adequate hearing on the case to make findings on the record about whether or not the person poses a public safety risk.”

The proposal, she said, doesn't allow for the consideration of individual circumstances.

"There is a difference between what someone has been charged with and a full consideration of the person and the context of their case," Heiss told IndyStar. "That should be the approach — not this sort of short path where you just turn to unaffordable money bonds as the most... draconian and harsh option and try to keep everyone in jail solely based on their charges.”

Heiss noted there needs to be a comprehensive review of data related to people accused of committing crimes while pretrial release and probation, noting she has yet to see a breakdown that digs into rearrest rates and aspects of a case like whether someone was supported by a charitable organization.

“Indiana should reject the notion that any legislation that results in this sort of assembly line justice or this approach with, you know, perfunctory bail hearings where a charge and a piece of paper with a list of bail amounts determines the trajectory of a case," she said. "That will not actually uphold public safety.”

Young on Thursday said he doesn't think requiring a minimum cash bail unfairly targets poor people. The state constitution, he said, mandates bail but "it doesn't say it has to be easy."

"Maybe if you're a millionaire (it would be easy)," he said in response to a reporter's question. "But there's not a lot of millionaires that are going around killing citizens of Indianapolis today."

The other proposals

Other proposed bills announced Thursday target crime in Indianapolis by creating a collaborative board of law enforcement agencies and establishing a new grant program to address violent hotspots in Indianapolis.

State Sen. Jack Sandlin, who represents a portion of downtown Indianapolis and the southern portion of the city, plans to propose a bill that would create a Marion County crime reduction board led by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The board created under Senate Bill 7 would consist of representatives from nearly 15 different agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, the airport authority and the Department of Natural Resources, as well as representatives from Lucas Oil Stadium and the Pacers.

Sandlin said the board is meant to increase collaboration between agencies and "to take a look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. To make us a better Indianapolis.”

Michael Crider, a Republican senator from Greenfield, wants establish a grant program through Senate Bill 10, which would give funding to law enforcement agencies in Marion County to target high-crime areas.

The grant, distributed through the Criminal Justice Institute, focuses on areas where "the violent crime rate is at least 35% higher than Marion County as a whole. Funds under the bill can not exceed $500,000 per fiscal year and would consist of appropriations from the General Assembly and donations.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the Indianapolis City-County Council in recent years have put an emphasis on community-based crime reduction grants, allocated tens of millions of dollars to grassroots organizations who, in part, aim to stem root causes of violence.

State Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, will introduce Senate Bill 9, a measure laying out a new set of standards for the electronic monitoring of people on pretrial release or probation.

Under the proposal, those who tamper with or disable an electronic monitor could have their bail revoked and would be prohibited from returning to electronic monitoring. If someone being monitored becomes unaccounted for, Walker said, the monitor's supervising agency must notify both law enforcement and the victim of the person's crime within 15 minutes.

The bills will be heard in the Senate in January.

“It's about time that we do something to try to help our community," Young said. "Our No. 1 job as elected officials is to protect our citizens.”

