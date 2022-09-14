Indiana Sheriff Jamey Noel disputes report linking him to Oath Keepers extremists

An Indiana sheriff is among hundreds of law enforcement officers cited in a bombshell report on elected officials with alleged connections to the Oath Keepers, a far-right antigovernmental group accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

But Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said he's not a member.

"I’m not now and have never been associated in any way with the Oath Keepers," Noel said in a statement. "Anyone who says differently is lying."

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism said it pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — along with more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

The data was collected by the nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and was published in 2021. The ADL said it looked at the data, focusing on certain professions that were considered to have a form of power and influence in their communities.

The list includes 23 Indiana elected officials, first responders, military or law enforcement members, according to the ADL.

Appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by The Associated Press said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.

Noel was named on the list along with 372 other people who are currently serving in law enforcement agencies across the country.

The Anti-Defamation League's response

"ADL stands by our research and reporting," Jake Hyman, a spokesman for the group, said following Noel's statement. "We take all concerns and our reporting seriously and strive only for accuracy and truthfulness."

In the report, the ADL said "multiple people in an area may have the same name. To the best of its abilities, COE (Center of Extremism) worked to verify the individuals in question, and common names in high-density population areas were excluded from the final count."

"Our reporting was based on the information and evidence uncovered through thorough research we conducted at the time," Hyman said.

According to the report, every elected official or 2022 candidate on the list was "confirmed" based on reporting, public statements or by comparing information provided to the Oath Keepers with the official's public filings, public records or online posts containing email addresses, physical addresses or phone numbers.

Noel has served as Clark County's sheriff since 2015 and was reelected in 2018.

Hyman referred to the report which states an individual's inclusion in the database "is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities."

"When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers," the report stated.

Ryan Stubenrauch, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said that there may have been an issue with someone of the same name appearing on the list and that his team has reached out to the Anti-Defamation League to clear up any "miscommunication." But he said there has been no response.

In Indiana, the data showed that 696 Hoosiers were, at some point, members of the group. In Kentucky, more than 500 people have been linked to the group.

More heat for the Clark County Sheriff's Office

Noel and the Clark County Sheriff's Office have dealt with plenty of controversies lately. The two parties are facing lawsuits from 28 women who have alleged an officer who has since been fired and criminally charged sold male prisoners keys to the female portion of the jail last October, with two women alleging they were raped and others who have said they suffered additional physical and psychological injuries.

Noel and the Clark County Sheriff's Office have since published a website they say aims to "shoot down the lies" contained in the lawsuit, in a push to "deliver transparency to the community." Noel was not made available for an interview when the website was created, but Maj. Mark Grube, who spoke to The Courier Journal in a previous interview on Noel's behalf, said only one side of the story has been told.

In the suit, the accusers allege Noel failed to properly train his officers and put policies in place to prevent such incidents from happening. Deputy Scott Maples, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff, told The Courier Journal in a previous interview that former officer David Jason Lowe sold the male prisoners the key to access the female section for what he believed to be $1,000. His trial is set to take place later this year.

On Sept. 1, Noel wrote on his website that another man, Jordan Sykes, had been charged with felony theft after stealing the jail keys on the night of the incident.

