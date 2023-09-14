Indiana sheriff warns public that AirTags may be used by criminals to track, stalk victims

TechCrunch

Every year for the past seven years, Generation Investment Management, the sustainability-focused public and private equity firm co-founded by former U.S. vice president Al Gore, has published a sustainability trends report that aims to become as much a bible to the climate tech industry as Mary Meeker's famous "internet trends" reports were to so-called dot.com entrepreneurs. This year's survey moves fluidly from transportation to plastics to buildings to land and food, while presenting a clear-eyed view of the vast progress that has been made -- and the roadblocks that continue to slow down advancements and sometimes stymie public policies. To discuss the good, the bad and the ugly, this editor talked yesterday with Gore and Lila Preston, who joined Generation in 2004 and is Head of Growth Equity at the firm.