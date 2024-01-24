Indiana Sheriffs Association accepting scholarship applications

Jan. 24—Applications are now being accepted for scholarships from the Indiana Sheriff's Association.

The Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship Fund will award 40 scholarships of $750 to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursing a degree in criminal justice.

To qualify, applicants must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and be enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours or more).

Applications can be picked up from a high school counselor, at the sheriff's office or downloaded at indianasheriffs.org. Applications must be completed and received by April 1.

The Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing and dispending funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in law enforcement field.