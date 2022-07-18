Indiana shooting: Everything we know about gunman who killed three at shopping mall

A gunman killed at least three people and injured two others when he opened fire on a shopping mall in Indiana at the weekend.

Police say the shooting took place at Greenwood Park Mall, about nine miles south of Indianapolis, on Sunday evening.

A 22-year-old bystander with a long gun fatally shot the suspect, said police. That ended the attack.

Here’s everything we know about the gunman:

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said the gunman opened fire on Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition.

The individual, who has not been named, began firing in the food court of the shopping mall. At least three people were killed and two others injured.

A store worker told WRTV that she was closing when she heard the shooting.

“I was really, really scared. I wanted to close the gate but people kept running at me and I just kept letting people in and in and waiting but it was like really scary because I have three kids at home and I just wanted to get home,” she told the station.

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, Indiana (AP)

Police said the suspect was shot dead by a 22-year-old man who was was carrying a firearm lawfully. He has been praised as a hero, but remains unnamed.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Mr Ison said.

Investigators were thought to be looking at the scene for evidence after a backpack allegedly left by the suspect was dealt with. As The New York Times reported, there were no explosives found.

Police have not yet identified a motive.

Outside the mall in Greenwood, Indiana (REUTERS)

What do we know about those killed?

Five people were thought to have been shot by the gunman, including a 12-year-old girl who was in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday . Their names have not been released publicly.

Reports say the five people include four females and one male, with three people killed and two others injured.

Further information is expected to be released on Monday about the attack, which comes amid a series of deadly and mass shootings across the US in recent months.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press