Indiana shooting leaves 2 dead, others injured

At least two people are dead after police in Goshen, Indiana said "multiple people" were shot on Saturday afternoon.

The Goshen Police Department did not specify in a Facebook post the number of people shot, but said multiple people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in the city's south side.

One of those victims who was transported to the hospital has been declared dead. Another victim died at the scene, police said.

"Although the investigation is on-going, preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted not gang-relatated," police said, adding there is not currently a threat to the public.

