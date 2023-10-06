Indiana shooting suspect jailed, troopers say

Oct. 6—INDIANA, Pa. — The weeklong hunt for a Punxsutawney man wanted in connection with an Indiana County apartment shooting ended on Wednesday with the arrest of Storm Michael Armagost, 27, authorities said.

The State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Armagost without incident in the Troop C coverage area, which includes Forest, Elk, Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Armagost was allegedly involved in a Sept. 28 shooting in White Township that involved drug deals, troopers said.

Armagost allegedly fired a pistol at a 39-year-old man in an apartment in the 800 block of South Third Street near Indiana. The man was not injured, troopers said.

Troopers later learned that the shooting allegedly happened when a dispute erupted over drugs.

Armagost allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired one round at the victim's head, but missed.

The victim gathered his belongings to leave while Armagost continued to point the gun at him, troopers said.

Armagost allegedly kicked the victim down the stairs and left the apartment. He is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license.

He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Armagost was arraigned by District Judge Guy Haberl, of Indiana, and sent to Indiana County Jail without bond.