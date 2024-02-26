Indiana shouldn't cave to business demand for child labor

Indiana House and Senate Republicans are passing new legislation to undo child labor protections. Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 1093 soon will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the trend reflects a coordinated multi-industry push to expand employer access to low-wage labor and weaken state child labor laws; the aim is to rewrite federal child labor laws and other worker protections for the U.S.

Child labor laws have been protecting Indiana children since the signing of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. When industrialization grew in the late 1800s, factories and mines needed more and more workers. Children were preferred for many positions because they could be paid less, were small and fit in tight spaces, and were not able to protest their long hours, heavy burdens and dangerous working conditions.

Local businesses, including coffee shops and other retailers, are common places for teens to work.

Since the 1930s, laws to regulate and restrict child labor are intended to make sure that when young people of legal age are employed, the work is safe and does not jeopardize their health, growth, or educational opportunities.

We now are in a time of low unemployment, and businesses feel pressure to increase wages to attract and retain adult workers. As in the days of early industrialization, children are an attractive option in order to save money and to have naïve, compliant workers. Violations of child-labor laws have increased 69% since 2018, resulting in injuries in hazardous jobs like poultry processing.

The Foundation for Government Accountability, a Florida-based lobbying group funded by the Kochs and other mostly-undisclosed donors, has pushed a national agenda to weaken child labor protections across state legislatures. They frame this as a “parents rights” issue (to have their kids be employed). In Indiana, the “movement” also is being framed as a way to replace academics with “workplace learning.”

The laws before the Indiana governor now would let 14-year-olds work until 9 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. during summer. Restrictions on hazardous labor would be waived for “student learners” in “apprenticeships.” Eighteen-year-olds would ring up liquor sales.

Is this what we want? If not, the hour is late. Call Gov. Holcomb and state why it is so important to veto these bills.

Nancy Merbitz lives in Columbus.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana child labor: Holcomb should veto bills letting teens work late