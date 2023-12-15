Will Indiana’s starting point guard play against KU on Saturday? Woodson gives update

The Indiana Hoosiers could be without starting point guard Xavier Johnson for a fourth straight game Saturday at Assembly Hall.

Third-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson on Friday did not specifically rule out, but also did not deem the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Woodbridge, Virginia, native who started his college career at Pitt, fit to play during an 11:30 a.m., Central time, tip against Kansas.

Johnson, who has a “lower body” injury according to Indiana official pre-game notes, broke his right foot in Indiana’s 84-62 loss to KU last Dec. 17 in Allen Fieldhouse. He played in just 11 games last season and has played in six contests this season.

“It’s been tough for him. You go back-to-back years where you are not playing basketball,” Woodson said Friday. “We went into this offseason expecting him to be on the floor. He’s not there, so I know it’s tough on him. It’s tough on us, but we’ve got to keep marching along based on who we’ve got in uniform until he gets back. When that is I don’t know yet. I just don’t,” Woodson added Friday.

Johnson, who has been wearing a walking boot on his left foot at recent games, has averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across six games this season for the Hoosiers, who enter 7-2 following last Saturday’s 104-76 loss to Auburn in Atlanta. No. 2- ranked KU is 9-1.

Freshman Gabe Cupps, who has been starting in Johnson’s absence, is averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 assists per contest. He had 11 points against Auburn.

“Again you are dealing with young (players). Gabe is a freshman still trying to figure it out,” Woodson said. “He gives us all he can give us. I’m very pleased with the way he’s played for us. We’ve got to get other guys stepping up and playing; it’s that simple. You do that, you put yourself in position to win games.”

Woodson was asked about the play of KU big man Hunter Dickinson, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Michigan in a 75-73 overtime loss to Indiana in Bloomington last season. Dickinson also had 16 points and seven boards in a 62-61 loss to Indiana in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In three seasons at Michigan, Dickinson was 2-3 against Indiana, 2-1 at Assembly Hall.

“He is a big man that is very solid. He can score down low, can shoot the 3. He is a threat for the big guys who go against him,” Woodson said of the 7-2, 260-pound Dickinson who averages 19.4 points and 12.6 rebounds a game this season. “He’s having another great season. He’s one of their top scorers. I think he’s their leading rebounder. He’s a handful we’re going to have to deal with tomorrow.

“He has not changed as a player. Nothing has changed. He’s taken his act to Kansas and he’s having a stellar season so far,’ Woodson added.

Indiana has its own 7-footer in sophomore Kel’el Ware who averages 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

“He’s playing fantastic and the difference is he’s playing hard. He’s learning how to play harder. That cures a lot of problems,” Woodson said. “He’s a talented young big man with a lot of room for growth.”

Woodson hopes the homecourt fans — Assembly Hall seats 17,222 — cures what ailed the Hoosiers against Auburn.

“To give up 104 points is unacceptable,” Woodson said of the previous game.

“We normally like to hold teams in the 60s. To give up 100 points you are not going to beat anybody in college basketball doing that. We’ve had a decent week of work. We just work. It’s all we do. We practice to get better, emphasize you can’t lose at home. That’s what’s important. If you talk about winning the Big Ten title you’ve got to win your games at home and figure it out on the road and when teams come in here this is our homecourt. We’ve got to try to hold homecourt (Saturday) against a great-coached team, a talented team.”