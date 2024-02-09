Indiana State business programs ranked highly by U.S. News

Feb. 8—Indiana State University has the nation's No. 31 bachelor's in business program, the No. 193 online MBA program, and the No. 160 online master's in business program (MBA excluded).

That's according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the university said in a news release Thursday.

"I want to congratulate the extraordinary faculty, staff, and students at the Scott College of Business for these outstanding achievements. Indiana State University prioritizes offering students a world-class online and in-person education," said ISU President Deborah Curtis.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated thousands of programs to measure the overall quality of education at the baccalaureate and master's levels across several fields. Explicitly focusing on online programs, the acclaimed review considered services offered at Indiana State, available technologies, and course delivery best practices that are in place to provide students with the best remote education to succeed.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Christopher Olsen: "These newest rankings confirm what we and our alumni have known about the Scott College of Business for many years. The programs are of the highest quality and provide a foundation for a lifetime of career success and social mobility for so many of our students."

This recognition comes as the Scott College of Business welcomes the largest MBA class in ISU's history this spring, the university said.

Two years ago, faculty and staff worked to launch the online MBA, which has grown 275% and is recognized as a leading program by U.S. News & World Report. As a result, more than 180 graduate students are studying business at ISU.

For information on Indiana State University's Online MBA events, visit https://bit.ly/42w6Dik