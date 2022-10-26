Indiana State Police announce charges and identify boy found dead in suitcase 6 months ago

More than six months after the body of a little boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase and left in a wooded area in Southern Indiana, local police have identified the child and announced an arrest – with another suspect still on the run.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said two people have been identified as suspects – 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman from Louisiana, and 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson from Atlanta – and charged over the death of Cairo Jordan, who was 5 at the time of his death.

Anderson is Cairo's mother. She has not yet been located, Huls said. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is believed to have been last seen in the Los Angeles area.

Coleman was arrested within the past week in San Francisco, Huls said. She'll be taken to Indiana within the next 30 days, he said.

Both have been charged with neglect and obstruction of justice, he said, and Anderson will be charged with murder.

"This whole case is about justice for Cairo," Huls said. "That's the only thing this case has ever been about."

The case will be handled by the Washington County Prosecutor's Office, Huls said.

Few details had been released about the child, who was found April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County, about 70 miles south of Indianapolis and 25 miles northwest of Louisville.

Investigators had said he was Black, believed to be 5 years old and was approximately 4 feet tall, with a slim build and a short haircut. Officials had said they believe the boy's death occurred sometime the week before he was found.

Investigators were able to confirm he was five at the time of his death and would have turned six on Monday, Oct. 24.

In late May, autopsy results showed the boy died due to an electrolyte imbalance which was "most likely caused by gastroenteritis, which in common layman's terms would be vomiting and diarrhea. And that resulted in dehydration," Huls said at the time.

An unidentified boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in Washington County, Indiana. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

Gastroenteritis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites or medication, according to the Mayo Clinic. The toxicology report was negative.

Cairo's body had been found in a suitcase with a distinctive "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" design painted on its shell, Huls had said.

The Washington County community held a service to lay the boy to rest in May, with more than 100 people in attendance.

His final resting place is at Crown Hill Cemetery, marked by a black headstone, adorned with an angel and the words "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God."

Underneath a space left to engrave his name if and when it is found, reads, "Asleep in the arms of Jesus."

An urn attached to the stone was filled with red and yellow flowers, then topped with a small Crayola Crayon sign.

The unknown child whose body was discovered in a suitcase in rural Washington County has a donated headstone. Room was left for his name when he is finally identified. June 1, 2022

