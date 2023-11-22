Indiana State Police make arrest in leaked Delphi murder evidence

In October, Indiana State Police began investigating the release of evidence related to the murder of two Delphi teenagers, and on Wednesday arrested Mitchell Westerman in connection with the leak.

According to a news release published Wednesday, Indiana State Police began investigating evidence that information from an ongoing criminal court proceeding ― the case against Richard Allen, the man suspected of killing Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 14, 2017 — had been leaked to the public.

On Tuesday, Special Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay filed charges in Johnson Superior Court 3, and an arrest warrant for criminal conversion, a Class A misdemeanor, was issued for Westerman, according to police.

In Indiana, criminal conversion is defined as taking unauthorized control over someone's property.

Westerman was arrested by state police detectives and transported to the Johnson County Jail, the release stated.

The information Westerman allegedly released to the public had not previously been released.

According to court documents cited by FOX59, Westerman is accused of leaking crime scene photos of the teens' killings. The affidavit stated Westerman had access to the evidence through his association with attorney Andrew Baldwin, who had been appointed as one of Allen's attorneys.

Westerman, 41, of Westfield, Ind., reportedly did not have permission to take photos of the evidence found on the law firm's conference table, FOX59 reported, according to a sworn statement from Westerman.

Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, the second half of Allen's defense team, were dismissed from the case by Special Judge Frances Gull on Oct. 31, a move that is now being reviewed by the Indiana Supreme Court.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, a Monday with no school, Libby and Abby hiked the trails east of Delphi around the Monon High Bridge. When the two did not return at the designated time for their ride home, the families became concerned and a community-wide search ensued.

Their bodies were found the next day, Valentine's Day.

On Oct. 31, 2022, nearly six years after their murders, ISP announced Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged Oct. 28 with murder.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana State Police make arrest in leaked Delphi murder evidence