Indiana State Police asking for help in investigation of child's death

Apr. 19—WASHINGTON COUNTY — If anyone in Southern Indiana knows the identity of the young Black child whose body was found near the side of the road in eastern Washington County on Saturday night, Indiana State Police ask you to call immediately.

A Washington County resident found the body while mushroom hunting and called 911 immediately. Investigators said they believe the death occurred within the last week.

There's now a dedicated national tip line in the death investigation. It can be reached by calling 1-888-437-6432. ISP is still considering the case a death investigation until autopsy results are finished, which could be this week.

ISP Public Information Officer Carey Huls of the Sellersburg post joined Detective Matt Busick on Monday afternoon in providing an update on the case.

"Somebody was taking care of him, he was in somebody's custody and we still haven't received any information about a child that was missing, that hasn't been accounted for that would match his description," Huls said.

The child is described as 5 to 8 years old, male, about 4 feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

Anyone who has any information or notices a child matching this description is missing should call the tip line and not write in through social media, Huls said. The new number works nationwide and authorities are handling the case as a nationwide investigation.

Huls said the department has received numerous calls and contacts about Codi Bigsby, a child from Hampton, Virginia. News reports out of that area said Bigsby has been missing since Jan. 31.

ISP has been in contact with Hampton police. Huls said the body doesn't appear to be a match, but investigators are still looking into the possibility.

Huls said local, state and federal agencies are investigating the case. Officials thought this could be a case from the local area, however, calls into schools and other agencies haven't turned up a match.

The area where the child was found is considered very rural, Huls said, but his body was found a short distance from the road and there were houses in the area.

Of the current missing children cases in Indiana, officials say none has matched the description of the child.

Both Huls and Busick told the News and Tribune they don't remember a case like this in the area.

They said the last case similar to this that they remember is the case of Katie Collman, a 10-year-old girl who went missing in early 2005 in Crothersville while running an errand for her family. Her body was found a few days later near Seymour.

Anthony Stockelman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2006 for the murder of Collman. He pleaded guilty to murdering and molesting the girl in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty. He also was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a molestation charge.