Indiana State Police confirm Jack Farmer died by suicide at the Greene County Jail

A state police investigation into the July death of a Greene County Jail inmate confirms that Jack "JJ" Farmer Jr. died by suicide after strangling himself in a dayroom at the Bloomfield corrections center.

A jailer found the 43-year-old Bloomington man unconscious and with a metal cable telephone cord wrapped around his neck on July 23, almost two weeks after Farmer had been arrested on theft and burglary charges.

Jack "J.J." Farmer died at an Evansville hospital after being found unresponsive in the Greene County Jail where he was being held on theft and burglary charges.

Farmer was taken to an Evansville hospital, where he died after a week on life support.

A week before he was found unresponsive at the jail, Farmer had severed a portion a finger by repeatedly slamming a jail bathroom door shut on it.

Farmer was later put on a suicide watch and was unattended for an hour of recreation time when the suicide attempt happened, the Indiana State Police review concluded.

Video footage from the dayroom showed that at 5:30 p.m., Farmer partially concealed himself behind a blanket and wrapped the cord around his neck. The ISP report describes how Farmer positioned himself in a way that tightened the cord around his neck, causing him to become unconscious.

Twenty minutes later, a jailer entered the room, removed the cord and laid Farmer on the floor to perform life-saving measures. Emergency medical personnel arrived in eight minutes and took Farmer to the hospital, the ISP report said.

Greene County Sheriff George Dallaire said his facility is short on personnel, and an increasing number of people being arrested are suffering from mental illness. He said local jails are not staffed or equipped to address the overwhelming need.

Farmer's longtime friend, Billie Short, said Farmer's family feels as if he should have been more closely monitored in light of his mental state. The answer, she said, may be in having more and better training for jail staff on the frontlines.

"Why was the staff not watching him more closely?" she asked soon after Farmer died. "Their job is to protect him, even if from himself."

