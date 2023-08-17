Indiana State Police identify man shot by SWAT officer in Jeffersonville

Aug. 16—JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police have identified the man shot by a SWAT team officer in Jeffersonville late Tuesday night.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls told the News and Tribune that person has been identified as 65-year-old Richard D. Glass.

Glass was a resident at the Avia apartments at 703 North Shore Drive.

Huls said a person called 911 requesting a welfare check on another resident after 9 p.m. Tuesday and said Glass had made "disturbing" statements that he was going back to prison.

Glass also called authorities and claimed someone was trying to hack his cellphone and requested officers come to his apartment.

Glass said he had a firearm and said he didn't want to use it on the person he thought was hacking his phone.

ISP said when police responded to his apartment Glass wouldn't answer the door, and when authorities made contact with him he said he didn't believe it was the police at his door.

Police retreated from his door, but were able to make contact with him a short time later from an adjacent apartment.

ISP said police confirmed Glass had two firearms on him and he fired from the apartment window twice toward police.

Glass was shot by a responding SWAT team officer when he pointed his gun at the window.

The incident ended around 11:30 p.m.

Avia resident Megan Dunn said she wasn't at home when the incident started, but received a text from a neighbor about what was happening at the complex.

When she got home she was told to wait in her vehicle until about 3 a.m., when a police officer escorted her to her apartment

"(When I got there) I (told) the cop 'I live here,' and he said, 'Well, sit tight' so I just sat in my car and heard a couple gunshots, and a couple more, and I was like, 'Dang,'" Dunn said.

She didn't know Glass was involved at first.

"This morning when I found out who it was, like, my heart just shattered a little bit for that man," she said. "He was real nice to me, I didn't know him on a personal level, but every time I'd come home or leave he'd say, 'Hey, what's going on?' He was going through stuff, he was a veteran."

Dunn said she moved into the Avia apartments in January and really likes the complex.

"I'm not leaving,," she said. "I know some people want to, but you can't blame an apartment complex on one person's actions."

No police officers were hurt and the case is still under investigation by Indiana State Police.