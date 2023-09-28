Indiana State Police investigating death of a man who died after getting handcuffed

Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a man who died Thursday morning in Southern Indiana after being handcuffed for security reasons, Indiana State Police stated.

Officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a homeowner at approximately 3 a.m. in a residence on Fey Drive NW in Corydon, reporting a person "was on their back patio acting strangely," a release from Indiana State Police stated.

Officers found Jessie Frank Harris, 43, acting "erratic and strangely" and said he was handcuffed for safety, when "he appeared to have a medical event and collapsed."

He was taken to Harrison County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the release, an autopsy report was done Thursday morning, but doctors did not see any physical cause of death and are waiting for the toxicology report.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office requested Indiana State Police to investigate. The department is conducting interviews and watching video recordings, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: ISP investigating death of a man who died after getting handcuffed