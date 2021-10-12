Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

Oct. 11—SUNMAN — Sunday, October 10, Indiana State Police detectives began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in northern Ripley County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man.

The initial investigation being conducted by detectives from the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post indicated that at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday the Ripley County Sheriff's Department received a 9-1-1 call indicating there was a domestic disturbance at a residence at 8052 E. CR 900 N. near Sunman.

Further information was obtained that a gun was involved in the incident and that a male, identified as Joshua Ebinger, 37, Osgood, was violating a protection order that the female had in place against him.

Two Ripley County deputies, a trooper with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, and a Versailles Police officer responded to the residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, the adult female exited the home. The officers moved her to a safe location. Ebinger then exited the home while holding a handgun.

Officers gave Ebinger numerous commands to drop the gun. Ebinger then pointed the gun at the officers. The trooper and one of the deputies fired their weapons at him. Ebinger was struck by at least one of the rounds.

The officers immediately provided medical care to Ebinger and called for EMS.

Ebinger was soon pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office. No officers were injured.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed soon in Hamilton County, Ohio.

The investigation is ongoing.

The officers names are not being released at this time. Per normal procedures, both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor's office for review. — Information provided